Surrey to crack down on illegal dumping, starting in Newton

Surrey is planning to crack down on illegal dumping in “hot-spot” neighbourhoods, with a pilot drive beginning in Newton before city staff move on to other areas.

According to a corporate report coming before council Monday night, city staff will also embark on a litter pick-up and “clean-blitz” in the town centres, followed by “targeted” enforcement by bylaw officers and engineering department staff.

“The effectiveness of the pilot will be assessed to determine if changes are required before shifting to other communities in Surrey,” Scott Neuman, general manager of engineering, wrote in the report.

The city recorded 7,574 illegally dumped items in 2022, down four per cent from the previous year. Neuman noted that two dedicated crews collect items throughout the city each day

“In addition, staff also install and utilize surveillance camera technology in hot-spot locations to catch illegal dumping offenders which are then issued fines for the violation.”

Footage captured by city-operated surveillance cameras led to 33 tickets being issued, each carrying a $1,000 fine, with 48 per cent being paid, 30 per cent being sent to collections, 18 per cent being cancelled, and one per cent having yet to be dealt with. “The cameras have been successful in catching illegal dumping offenders and deterring illegal dumping in these locations,” the report reads.

Neuman also noted in his report that the city’s free Large Item Pick-up Program, serving single-family households and apartment buildings, gets an average of 40,000 collection requests per year with more than 57,000 items being picked up from Surrey households annually. Most requests come from Newton residents, making for 25 per cent of annual requests, followed by South Surrey (19 per cent), Cloverdale (16 per cent), Whalley (15 per cent), Fleetwood (14 per cent) and Guildford (12 per cent).

Single-family households can get six items picked up per year and eight for those with a secondary suite. Items include mattresses, furniture, large appliances, electronics and tires, as well as small household items.



