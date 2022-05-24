Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been charged in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

A Surrey woman faces nine charges in relation to a head-on crash in Abbotsford one year ago that injured six people.

The Abbotsford Police Department announced Tuesday (May 24) that Anureet Dosanjh, 23, has been charged with six counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the crash, which took place May 24, 2021 at 8:13 p.m. at Whatcom Road and North Parallel Road.

Police at the time said a Honda Civic was heading west on North Parallel at a high speed when it travelled into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta.

The Volkswagen was occupied by the driver, a passenger and two small children. All were taken to hospital, and police said the passenger sustained “severe, life-altering injuries.”

The driver and passenger of the Honda were also taken to hospital. The passenger had serious injuries and was placed on a ventilator.

Sgt. Chris Brown-John said Tuesday that investigators were grateful for the assistance from the public, which included witnesses and businesses in the area.

“The investigative team remains dedicated to holding those responsible accountable,” Brown-John said.

According to the provincial court database, Dosanjh was previously cited for speeding in May 2018 and November 2019.

She was also ticketed for failing to display her “N” as a new driver in November 2019 and for disobeying a traffic control device in November 2020.



