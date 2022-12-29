(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Surrey youth arrested after Delta shooting

Police say a Tsawwassen residence was mistakenly targeted but no one was injured

A Surrey youth has been arrested following a shooting in Tsawwassen early Thursday morning.

At around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 29, Delta police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5300 block of 4A Avenue in Tsawwassen.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that shots had been fired into a residence, and though the home was occupied, no one was harmed.

Police will remain in the area this morning collecting evidence and conducting a door-to-door canvass for video collection and witness identification.

According to a DPD press release, a youth from Surrey who is known to the police has been arrested and will be facing several firearms charges. The release notes the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of information that can lead to the identity of the youth involved.

Acting Insp. James Sandberg, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said that although the home appears to have been specifically targeted, investigators currently believe the residence and its occupants are mistaken targets.

“The occupants are not known to the police and have no apparent connection to organized crime or the youth involved in the shooting. There are indications that the previous resident of this house is the intended target of this morning’s shooting,” Sandberg said in a press release.

Sandberg said the incident is still under investigation.

