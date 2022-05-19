SUV flips into Fraser River in Delta

One person was taking to hospital following a crash that left an SUV on its roof in the Fraser River. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person was taking to hospital following a crash that left an SUV on its roof in the Fraser River. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person was taking to hospital following a crash that left an SUV on its roof in the Fraser River. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person was taking to hospital following a crash that left an SUV on its roof in the Fraser River. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday (May 18) after an SUV crashed through concrete barricades along River Road in Delta and flipped onto its roof in the Fraser River.

According to one person at the scene, a westbound Honda Element left the road at 92 Street at approximately 2 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the driver out of vehicle before it became submerged, the witness said.

Police closed River Road for a number of hours while they investigated and had the vehicle towed out of the river.

car crashDeltaRCMP