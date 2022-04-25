White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested in White Rock

One taken into custody by RCMP after calls to 911

One person is facing charges after police were tipped off to a driver suspected of being behind the wheel while impaired by drugs.

White Rock RCMP said they received 911 calls at 4 p.m. on April 20 regarding a vehicle that was missing a front tire and was “swerving” while travelling eastbound in the 14400-block of Marine Drive.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle – a Langley woman in her mid-40s – was arrested for impaired driving.

During the investigation, police learned that the same vehicle had failed to remain at the scene of a motor-vehicle collision in Langley approximately an hour earlier.

According to a news release Monday, the driver was taken to the White Rock RCMP detachment “for further testing by a drug recognition expert” and the vehicle was impounded.

Criminal charges may be forwarded at a later date, according to police.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

drugged drivingRCMPWhite Rock

Previous story
B.C. nurse-turned-cop takes charge as premature labour strikes flight over Manitoba
Next story
Ombudsperson urges Surrey council to reject contentious Code of Conduct amendments

Just Posted

Zara Everitt is seen in a screenshot from one of the videos she made to inspire Ukrainian children that have been affected by war. (Image via YouTube)
Cloverdale student films video message for Ukrainian kids

Surrey councillors Brenda Locke, left, and Laurie Guerra. (Now-Leader file photos)
Ombudsperson urges Surrey council to reject contentious Code of Conduct amendments

Longtime hockey trainer Wayne Hubbard in the Delta Ice Hawks room at Ladner Leisure Centre in February 2020. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
B.C. junior hockey mourns Surrey’s ‘Wayner the Trainer,’ who has passed after 2-year cancer fight

Rendering of the south portal of the eight-lane immersed tube tunnel announced by the province on Aug. 18, 2021 to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. (Province of British Columbia/flickr.com image)
Public input sought on Massey Tunnel replacement