The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire

Following Aug. 2 incident, RCMP have identified a suspect, but haven’t located him

One of Nanaimo’s Tim Hortons coffee shops is expected to be closed for months after being set on fire in the early-morning hours today.

Several witnesses saw the blaze spreading at the Northfield Road café at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the flames “before they could do extensive damage.” According to a police press release, most of the fire damage was to the exterior, but there was “significant water damage” to the interior, as well.

“It appears the fire started near the front doors and then spread along the wooden beams to the top of the building,” noted the release.

Police note that they are following up on reports of other suspicious fires in the area the same morning, including one outside the Super Save Gas Station at Bowen and Northfield roads and the Waves Car Wash on Northfield.

O’Brien said witnesses were able to provide information pointing RCMP to a suspect; however, that individual was not located despite police patrols in the area.

RCMP shared an image of a suspect in the gas station fire and O’Brien said the fires “are most likely related and started by the same individual or persons.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26537.

READ ALSO: Man shot alongside Nanaimo Parkway, suspect arrested


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
BC Housing CEO to step away after recent attacks on unhoused people, threats to himself
Next story
Father-son duo fights South Okanagan wildfire to save their home

Just Posted

Mukhtiar Panghali, left, and Manjit Panghali.
Surrey wife killer Mukhtiar Panghali granted day parole

South Surrey Indoor Pool will reopen Sept. 20, the City of Surrey announced Tuesday. (surrey.ca photo)
South Surrey Indoor Pool to reopen Sept. 20

Image from the poster for “Macaroni Soup,” an animated short by Surrey-based filmmaker Alayna Y.
Surrey-based animator’s ‘Macaroni Soup’ stirs interest at Vancouver Queer Film Festival

Chase Skaling pitches during a game against North Langley July 30 in a U11 AAA Tier 2 provincial championship tournament game. Skaling’s Spurs lost the game 16-6. Cloverdale hosted teams from around the province July 29-31 as the championships were held at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Another golden weekend for Cloverdale ball teams