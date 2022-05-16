Trio of Delta cannabis store applications sent to public hearing

Delta council sent a trio of cannabis store applications to public hearing on Monday before extending a moratorium on further applications “until further notice.”
Two of the three applications that received first and second reading on May 16 are for locations in North Delta: a 1,884 square foot dispensary in the Scott 72 shopping centre (7227 Scott Rd.), and a 169 square foot store at 10190 River Rd. attached to the Tidewaters Pub and Liquor Store.
The third application is for a 893-square-foot dispensary inside the former Booster Juice at Ladner Centre Mall (5150 Ladner Trunk Rd.).
Council also directed staff to not accept any more cannabis dispensary applications “until further notice” while the six currently in stream make their way through the approval process.
In addition to the three sent to public hearing Monday, two cannabis stores being pitched along a two-block stretch near the Tsawwassen Town Centre mall are awaiting final approval.
Both proposals — one by Inspired Cannabis at 100 – 1179 56th St. (Bayside Village Mall), the other by Queensborough Cannabis Co. at 1274 56th St. (Tsawwassen Shopping Centre) — were given third reading following a public hearing on April 26. The Queensborough Cannabis application passed unanimously while the Inspired Cannabis application did so on a vote of 6-1, with Coun. Lois Jackson opposed.
The last application of the six, to be operated by 4Twenty Cannabis at 14 – 7550 River Road in Tilbury, was received by the city on Dec. 16, 2021. It is still in the early stages of review and has not yet made its way before council.
To date, council has approved three non-medical cannabis stores. The first, located at 616 Chester Rd. on Annacis Island, was approved in November of 2021, while the second, located at Delta Shoppers Mall next door to JYSK (120 – 8077 Scott Rd.), was approved in late January of this year. Both store are currently open the public.
The third, to be operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, was approved by council on April 25.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
cannabisDeltaNorth Delta