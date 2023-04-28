Twitter reacts: ‘But no money if Surrey keeps the RCMP. What a disgrace.’

People on Twitter rushed to react to Friday’s news of the province recommending that Surrey’s transition to the Surrey Police Service should continue.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement Friday morning.

“Victory for Surrey! Doug McCallum thanks Province for supporting the transition to Surrey Police Service, ensuring no additional costs to taxpayers,” posted Safe Surrey Coalition, the party of former Mayor Doug McCallum, who in 2018 led the charge to make the transition from Surrey RCMP to a Surrey police force.

“Province: we’re deciding not to make a decision. But we’re going to incentivize you to make the decision we would prefer you make to the tune of millions of dollars to support keeping Surrey Police Services,” posted Nicole.

“Outstanding news and with the additional $$$ this is a no brainer!” tweeted WOKE Bullies will never win. “If she continues to fight this he will probably legislate it! If she decides to sue she will lose! And $30 million difference in costs lol Brenda’s math is similar to @JustinTrudeau.”

“Once again the government has failed the people of Surrey, saying that he didn’t have the means to make the outcome is a 100% lie,” posted Richard Issel. “Why do we vote these people in when they aren’t doing the job?”

“I think this is going to be key in how quick residents in Surrey are to accept a transition to SPS #SurreyBC: ‘To manage the costs of the transition to the Surrey Police Service, the province will be offering financial assistance to protect Surrey taxpayers,’” tweeted Ryan Lehal.

“The 2nd largest in city in BC (and eventually largest) should have its own metro police force,” tweeted James Cybulski. “Former mayor Doug McCallum was foolish to suggest it wouldn’t cost more but Surrey needs its own PD.”

“But no money if Surrey keeps the RCMP. What a disgrace,” posted John Smith.

“If Surrey chooses to go with the SPS instead of the RCMP, then Langley City might as well get started asap on a LPS,” reacted Larry Stene. If there are city police forces on either side of Langley (Abbot &Surrey), then where do you think the problem folks, get moved to?”



