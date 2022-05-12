Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC

Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay Highways Thursday and Friday

Environment Canada issued a snow warning for Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Don’t let the date on the calendar fool you into complacency if you have travel plans over the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a snow warning for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass in the West Kootenay.

The warning for Highway 3 calls for up to 10 cm of snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 900 metres Thursday before rising again on Friday.

Up to five cm of snow is also expected on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Up-to-date road condition information can be found at drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenaySnowtravel

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man released after filing appeal in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman
Next story
Mother going on ‘hope and a prayer’ for information on daughter’s death 10 years ago in South Surrey

Just Posted

This July will mark 10 years since the day Ashley Chauvin’s body was found on the bank of the Nicomekl River in South Surrey. Her mom continues to hold out hope that someone will come forward with information on her daughter’s last days. (File photo/Contributed photo)
Mother going on ‘hope and a prayer’ for information on daughter’s death 10 years ago in South Surrey

Drugs, weapon and cash seized by Surrey RCMP in Newton in late April. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP arrest man who was target of shooting earlier in the year; seize drugs, gun

Surrey City Hall, pictured in April 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey bylaw officers to partner with social workers to help city’s unhoused population

Amanda Roman (front) has seen the positive impacts of Burn Camp for young survivors. (Contributed photo)
Burn camp ‘so important’ to young survivors: Surrey dispatcher