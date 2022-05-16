The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal four-car crash that occurred May 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal four-car crash that occurred May 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver driver dies trapped in car after crashing into 3 vehicles

Driver smashed into a taxi and Porsche before flying over a truck in their car early Monday morning

A Vancouver driver died inside their vehicle early Monday (May 16) morning after smashing into two vehicles, flying over a truck, and landing on top of a third.

The Vancouver Police Department said investigators believe the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla was speeding north on Granville Street at West 46th Avenue shorty after 6 a.m. The driver crossed the centre line, side-swiped a taxi, hit a Porsche, and then went airborne over a truck before landing on top of a Hyundai Elantra and landing on the pavement, according to investigators.

VPD said the driver was stuck inside their vehicle and died at the scene.

The drivers of the Porsche and Hyundai were taken to hospital with injuries, while those in the taxi were unscathed.

Investigators believe speed was a factor and are asking for anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash to call VPD at 604-717-3012.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA holding special adoption event for some unusual potential pets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionVancouverVancouver Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. communities to receive new annual climate action funding
Next story
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Rush team members celebrate their Pacific region championship on April 2 at Langley Twin Rinks. (Photo: twitter.com/RushFMAAA)
With Rush, Surrey female hockey players aim for Hockey Canada championship at Esso Cup

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 15

Southridge School grad Maya Kobylanski – who now competes at the University of Idaho – finished first in the women’s 3,000-m steeplechase at the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships last week. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey’s Kobylanski tops steeplechase field at Big Sky championships

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls presents his first-quarter crime report to White Rock council on May 9, 2022, encouraging the city to the “grand pilot” for change in approaches to mental health. (whiterockcity.ca screenshot)
‘Let White Rock be grand pilot’ for changes to mental-health response: RCMP