Vehicle crashes into hydro pole in South Surrey leading to road closure: RCMP

Police say portion of 184 Street could be closed in both directions into the afternoon

Surrey RCMP say a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey has led to a road closure on 184 Street.

A release from Surrey RCMP said 184 Street, between 32 and 40 avenues, is closed following a collision when a vehicle hit a hydro pole.

The release noted that BC Hydro was on scene just before 5 a.m., adding the road closure “will be in effect for the morning and possibly into the afternoon.”

BC Hydro’s outage map shows crews were still on site just after 7 a.m., and 142 customers are affected.

For more info on the outage, click here.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BCHydrocollisionsurrey rcmp