Police and paramedics are on scene of a shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police and paramedics are on scene of a shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)

UPDATE: Woman killed, man injured in Maple Ridge shooting

Homicide investigation team asking for witnesses, dash cam footage

A woman has died and another man was wounded in a shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday morning.

Emergency personnel swarmed a central Maple Ridge neighbourhood at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Police could be seen with guns drawn, entering the home at 119 Avenue and 227 Street. The unit is part of a small multi-home complex, located across from the new Brickwater apartment development.

Neighbours reported hearing screaming before police arrived, then saw police come with weapons drawn, including assault rifles.

According to witnesses, one of the victims, a man, went to the Ridge Meadows RCMP police detachment, just a few hundred meters away. His injuries were not life threatening.

A woman was still inside the home, and paramedics took her to hospital by ambulance. Police confirmed two people were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman died of her injuries, and just after noon Ridge Meadows RCMP issued a press release saying that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had taken over the investigation.

“It is still in the early stages of the Investigation and Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT),” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner. “Police do not believe this is a random incident.”

Neighbours said the complex has been the site of police activity in the past.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or if they have dash camera video, or residential video surveillance, said Klaussner. Persons who have information that could assist with the investigation, are asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

Maple Ridge has seen a regular gun violence so far in 2022.

On May 25, a man survived being shot at a residence on McDougal Street, and there were two murders the month prior.

Darr Khunkhun was killed in a targetted shooting at Olympians Gym in downtown Maple Ridge on April 9, and Aaron Joseph Comeau was shot outside a residence on Carlton Street on April 28.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

 

Police and paramedics are on scene of a shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police and paramedics are on scene of a shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
Wife of N.S. mass killer says fear kept her from reporting earlier violence to police
Next story
Day two: Wildfire near Lytton doubles in size to 500 ha.

Just Posted

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, gave an update on the fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik on July 14 in Newton during a media briefing at Surrey RCMP main detachment on Friday (July 15). Police also released video footage of the suspect vehicle. (Photo: IHIT handout)
Suspect vehicle waited at Surrey office building before Malik was shot, killed: IHIT

Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. with his supporters after he was found not guilty in the bombing of an Air India flight 182 in 1985, Wednesday March 16, 2005. Sources say Malik was killed shooting in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Richard Lam
Ripudaman Singh Malik’s son speaks out after targeted shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP were called to Crescent Beach Thursday night after more than 400 youths gathered for a beach party. (File photo)
VIDEO: Increased enforcement called for after hundreds youths ‘mob’ Crescent Beach

Commercial vehicles carrying or towing large equipment are striking overpasses around the province. Pictured is 152 Street overpass in South Surrey that was struck by a semi truck towing a trailer in December 2017, causing it to close for three months. (Peace Arch News file photo)
B.C. Truckers fight for transparency and access to information amid truck-bridge strikes