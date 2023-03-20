Harry & Sons barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt cut Joey Pitt’s hair at South Surrey Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Harry & Sons barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt cut Joey Pitt’s hair at South Surrey Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

CHARITY

VIDEO: ‘Haircut of the century’ for charity at Surrey Eagles hockey game

Broadcaster Joey Pitt was a centre of attention at South Surrey Arena on Sunday

Joey Pitt grew his hair for 33 months and it took about five minutes for it all to be chopped off for charity.

Sunday was a winning day for Surrey Eagles and also the team’s broadcaster, who sat in a chair at centre ice for “the haircut of the century” during the second intermission of a game at South Surrey Arena.

In a season-long fundraiser, Pitt ended up collecting close to $16,000 for Wigs for Kids and BC Children’s Hospital, a few hundred dollars beyond his original goal. The campaign was given a last-minute $1,000 boost by team owners Ron and T.J. Brar.

Sunday, it was a lot of hair to buzz for barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt, with Cloverdale’s Harry & Sons Barber. The collected locks will be made into a wig, or wigs, for kids with cancer.

The last time Pitt got a haircut was June 2020, a year after Pitt’s buddy was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I joked with him, ‘Hey Avery, I’m going to grow my hair out and then shave it off and make a wig for you,’” Pitt explained last November. “He got a kick out of it, and all our friends, plus if I ever did it, it would be really nice, you know.”

The hairy fundraiser is close to Pitt’s heart, as Avery died last summer, around the time he was hired by the Eagles to call their games.

• READ MORE: Hockey hair no more: Surrey Eagles broadcaster will get it cut for a cause this Sunday.

Pitt’s haircut was a highlight of a game that saw the Eagles beat Victoria Grizzlies 5-4 with two goals from Aaron Schwartz and singles from Cole Galata, Conner Schneider and Ethan Riesterer. In net, Michael Sochan stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Eagles.

With a BCHL playoff spot locked up and sitting second in the Coastal Conference, the Eagles have two remaining games, both on home ice. Friday (March 24) they host Powell River Kings and on Sunday welcome Cowichan Valley Capitals. The first playoff game is March 31 at South Surrey Arena against an opponent to be determined.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
