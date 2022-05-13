A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has resulted in one driver being killed. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has resulted in one driver being killed. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Man dies in Langley crash that ejects him from antique Roadster

Police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed one life Friday afternoon

Police are still on scene of a deadly crash that occurred in Langley Friday afternoon.

A 49-year-old man has died after a collision in the 20700-block of Grade Crescent in Langley City, just before 4 p.m.

The two vehicles involved were a Dodge Caravan and a 1932 Ford Roadster, confirmed Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“The driver of the Roadster was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” she explained.

“The very early investigation suggests the Roadster suddenly swerved and collided with the caravan,” Largy elaborated.

“It is believed the deceased may have suffered a medical event.”

The driver of the Caravan was mostly uninjured, “but extremely affected by shock,” said the Mountie, calling for anyone with information – who has not yet spoken to police – to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

In the meantime, the road will be closed for several hours while Langley RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigate.

