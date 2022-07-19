A video surfaced on social media this week of a vehicle driving down White Rock Pier. (File photo)

VIDEO: Police open investigation after vehicle spotted driving on White Rock Pier

Short video clip posted on social media this week

White Rock RCMP have opened an investigation after video of a vehicle driving down the White Rock Pier surfaced on social media this week.

The video – posted on Snapchat and later on Twitter – was shot late at night and shows a vehicle, which a photo caption says is a Ford Mustang, driving slowly towards the end of an otherwise empty pier.

It is unclear how the vehicle got onto the pier, or when – or where – it returned to the road.

When contacted Tuesday morning, White Rock Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls reiterated that “the pier is not a roadway and depending on the circumstances, driving on this pedestrian walkway could be a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call White Rock RCMP’s non-emergency line at 778-545-4800.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
