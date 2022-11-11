Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

VIDEO: Protester interrupts Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria

As hundreds gathered for what appeared to be the largest Remembrance Day ceremony outside the B.C. legislature since before the pandemic, police had to react quickly as a loud protester attempted to interrupt the somber event on Friday (Nov. 11).

The man, who was dressed in runners, sweatpants and wearing a black baseball cap – and noticeably not wearing a poppy pinned to his jacket – managed to make his way to the cenotaph area a few minutes before 11:11 a.m. – the time when hundreds of thousands pause each year to honour those who served in past wars.

The protester screamed to the crowd calling on those gathered to “shut down their government” and call for Canada to pull out of NATO.

He went on to criticise how the Canadian government and military have responded to various global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, between Palestine and Israel and in Africa.

Two police officers were able to grab the man and escort him away from the area.

Mayor Marianne Alto said while everyone has the right to protest, “I do think there are places where that protest is perhaps more appropriate.”

“I don’t think today was that day,” she continued.

Victoria News has reached out to police for further details.

