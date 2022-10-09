VIDEO: Surrey Pride’s drag out the vote event

The purpose of the event was to help inform voters about the upcoming civic election on Oct. 15

Surrey Pride hosted “drag out the vote” on Saturday night (Oct. 8). Martin Rooney, the president of Surrey Pride, said the purpose of the event is to engage with mayoral and counsellor candidates. All mayoral candidates received personal invitations to the event.

Mayoral candidates Brenda Locke and Jinny Sims attended the event. Individuals running for councillor from Surrey First, Surrey Forward, and Surrey Connect were also present.

Jen Marchbank, the vice president of Surrey Pride, said tonight’s event was also, “to raise awareness about the civic election and to offer nonpartisan guidance on how you can register to vote.”

Marchbank said the biggest change they would like to see is the pride flag being flown at city hall.

Martin added that “the flag not being flown, is I think, an indication that LGBTQ or rainbow community is not very welcome in Surrey.”

“If the slogan of the city is ‘the future lives here,’ I want to know is a part of that future,” said Martin.

The event also featured several drag performances, live performances and networking.

Myria La Noir performs at Drag Out the Vote at Central City Taphouse & Kitchen in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Click here for the Now-Leader’s eight-page election guide online.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Election 2022