Vancouver police are investigating a suspected drunk driving crash that occurred near East Cordova and Powell streets Nov. 25. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Vancouver police are investigating a suspected drunk driving crash that occurred near East Cordova and Powell streets Nov. 25. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Suspected drunk driving crash leaves Vancouver passengers with broken bones, teeth

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in Friday night crash

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses following a crash Friday night (Nov. 25) that totalled the hood of a car and sent three passengers to hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department says the driver of a brown 2002 Buick Century was travelling along East Cordova Street, near Powell Street, around 9:25 p.m. when he lost control and struck a pole. The car’s hood and windshield were crushed, leaving the driver and his two passengers with broken bones and teeth.

VPD says officers arrested the driver, a 35-year-old Vancouver man, at the scene. They believe alcohol and speed were both factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video of the scene is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

READ ALSO: First-degree murder charge laid in 2018 B.C. cold case

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashDrunk DrivingVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human Rights Commissioner calls for an end to police officer program in B.C. schools
Next story
New medical school coming to SFU Surrey, province announces

Just Posted

(File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New medical school coming to SFU Surrey, province announces

A massive Christmas display lights up the night in Cloverdale. As part of the display, the homeowners are collecting donations for the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo submitted: Andrea Bonneteau)
Massive Christmas display lights up the night in Cloverdale

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
North Surrey Bears look to repeat as B.C. Midget football champs vs. team topped for VMFL title

File photo
Surrey forecasts ‘significant shortfall’ of $20.9M for policing operations

Pop-up banner image