Criminality not a factor in 61-year-old’s death, say police

Surrey RCMP say a 61-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found deceased. Foul play is not suspected. (Lauren Collins photo)

A woman who was reported missing from a home in South Surrey earlier this month has been found deceased, according to Surrey RCMP.

On June 10, police asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old woman who had not been seen since leaving a South Surrey residence on June 7.

Her vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, was located unoccupied and blocking traffic at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta.

Criminality is not considered a factor in her death, the release notes.

RCMP