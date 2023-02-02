City of Surrey

February 02, 2023

NOTICE – BYL 20798

COUNCIL PROCEDURE BYLAW, 2004, NO. 15300, AMENDMENT BYLAW, 2023 NO. 20598

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the City Council of the City of Surrey, pursuant to Section 94 of the Community Charter.

Community Charter S.B.C. 2003, c.26, to “COUNCIL PROCEDURE BYLAW, 2004, NO. 15300, AMENDMENT BYLAW, 2023, NO. 20598” at the February 13, 2023 Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting.

This Bylaw to clarifies the conditions under which Council may waive a public hearing and proposes amendments to streamline Council proceedings, as described as Corporate Report 2023-R013.

Section 124(3) of the Community Charter requires that notice be given and that an opportunity be provided for persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaw to make representations to Council. Should you have any concerns or comments you wish to convey to Council, please submit them in writing by mail (13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8), fax (604) 501-7578), or email (clerks@surrey.ca) to the City Clerk, no later than Friday, February 10, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

The proposed bylaw may be inspected on the City of Surrey website, at www.surrey.ca along with this notice, commencing Tuesday, January 31, 2023 up to and including Monday, February 13, 2023.

City Clerk

