PUBLIC HEARING – DEC 12

Meeting Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Meetings at City Hall

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC

Commencing at 7pm

Live-streamed at www.surrey.ca

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 93 (CD 93), Bylaw, 2022, No. 20788”

Application: 7919-0263-00

Location: 14037, 14047 and 14057 – 103A Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a 6-storey apartment building.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2022, No. 20789”

Application: 7922-0021-00

Location: 12984 and 12998 No. 10 (58 Avenue) Highway

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One Acre Residential Zone to Half-Acre Residential Zone in order to allow subdivision into four single family half-acre lots.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 94 (CD 94), Bylaw, 2022, No. 20791”

Application: 7921-0090-00

Location: 10055 and 10077 – 133 Street; 13277 – 100A Avenue, Portions of road

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map and portions of road allowance shown hatched and labelled as Blocks A and B from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a 6-storey residential apartment building. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2018, No. 19484, Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 20793”

Application: 7922-0232-00

Location: 14858 – 60 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to amend Comprehensive Development Bylaw No. 19484 in order to allow a child care centre as a permitted use, and to allow the child care centre to use the outdoor amenity space for a maximum of two hours per day.