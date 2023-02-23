PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Meeting Date: Monday March 6, 2023

Meeting at City Hall

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC

Commencing: 7PM

Live Streamed at www.surrey.ca

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input. Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located south of Colebrook Road/52 Avenue and Cloverdale.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20843”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 102 (CD 102), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20844”

Application: 7921-0193-00

Location: 10620 and 10628 – 138A Street; 10619 and 10631 – 139 Street

Purpose of Bylaws: The applicant is requesting to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP), Table 7A: Land Use Designation Exceptions by adding site specific permission for the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map to permit a density up to 3.1 FAR within the “Multiple Residential” designation. The proposal also includes rezoning the same site from Single Family Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop a 6-storey residential building with 132 residential rental units secured with a Housing Agreement.

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20835”

“Surrey Land Use Contract No. 584, Authorization Bylaw, 1978, No. 5744, Discharge Bylaw, 2023, No. 20836”

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 52 (CD 52), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20837”

Application: 7922-0111-00

Location: 15238 – 64 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaws: For the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map, the applicant is requesting to amend the Official Community Plan Figure 3: General Land Use Designations from Agricultural to Industrial; Figure 42: Major Employment Areas by adding the Industrial designation; Figure 43: Agricultural Lands by removing the Agricultural designation; Figure 51: Regional Growth Strategy Land Use Designations from Agricultural to Industrial; Figure 67: Green Infrastructure Development Permit Area by moving the ALR boundary east of the subject site; and Figure 69: Farming Protection Development Permit Area by moving the ALR Boundary east of the subject site and moving the Farming Protection Area east. The exact location and area definition of the lands being amended can be found in the Survey Plan contained within the bylaw.

In addition, the proposal includes discharging Land Use Contract No. 584 and rezoning the subject site from Light Impact Industrial Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to develop a multi-tenant industrial building, with a restaurant and a volleyball facility.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 104 (CD 104), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20846”

Application: 7921-0341-00

Location: 10984 Ravine Road (10986 Ravine Road); 10970 – 132 Street

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone and Duplex Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a 6-storey residential apartment building.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20850”

Application: 7921-0043-00

Location: 14770 – 60 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Single Family Residential (10) Zone in order to allow subdivision into 2 single family lots.

Submit online at www.surrey.ca or email City Clerk at clerks@surrey.ca

Fax or mail a letter to City Hall: 13450 – 104 Avenue, V3T 1V8 Fax: 604-501-7578

Please refer to the City of Surrey Website at www.surrey.ca and follow the instructions regarding the sign-up process.