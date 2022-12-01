Public Notice Road Closure

SURREY CLOSE AND REMOVE THE DEDICATION OF HIGHWAY OF PORTION OF CONSTRUCTED ROAD ADJACENT TO 13748 Fraser Highway and 9759 (9761), 9775 – 137A Street, BYLAW, 2022, NO. 20785.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the City Council of the City of Surrey, pursuant to Section 40 and Section 94 of the Community Charter SBC 2003, c.26, to “Surrey Close and Remove the Dedication of Highway of a Portion of Road Adjacent to 13748 Fraser Highway and 9759 (9761), 9775 – 137A Street, Bylaw, 2022, No. 20785” at the Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting on the 12th day of December 2022.

A bylaw to remove the dedication of a 531.7 square metre portion of unopened road allowance to facilitate consolidation with the adjacent lands under Development Application No. 7921-0311-00. In accordance with the Community Charter, SBC 2003, c.26, as amended, approval of the disposition of the road will be considered by City Council at a later date.

Should you have any concerns or comments you wish to convey to Council, please submit them in writing, by fax or email to the City Clerk, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8,

Fax: (604) 501 7578, email: clerks@surrey.ca, no later than Monday, December 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm. There will also be an opportunity for persons wishing to do so, to make representations to Council at the December 12, 2022 Regular Council – Council meeting. Please note that this is not a Public Hearing item.

Copies of the bylaw and related documents may be viewed in person or online at surrey.ca commencing Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Any inquiries relating to property issues should be referred to the Realty Section (604-598-5700) or for inquiries relating to traffic issues contact the Transportation Planning Section (604-591-4146), Monday through Friday (except statutory holidays) between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

