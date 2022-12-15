Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email us at newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Candy Canes and Coal (Dec. 15, 2022)

A Christmas edition of our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Candy canes to the wonderful man who stood up to the rude bus driver on the 335 while I was trying to tap my card. Thank you!

• Coal to the people who violated City of Surrey bylaws by not shovelling their sidewalks after the first major snowfall this winter.

• A big lump of coal to both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Union. All you ever do is bad-mouth each other in public. Wouldn’t it be better for you to work together as a team? Be adults and grow up.

• Lumps of coal to those people, especially adults, who use their hands and fingers to wipe their runny, snotty noses and then touch things in stores. Sanitize and use a tissue for the health and well-being of all!

• A big stocking of candy canes to a woman at the RCMP food bank fundraiser Friday. She had come out of Save-On carrying a large poinsettia. I had mentioned since no one buys me a poinsettia, I always buy my own. She insisted on giving me hers. I am so touched by her generosity.

• Coal to those who don’t shovel their sidewalks. It’s a city bylaw and you can get fined. Besides, it just looks nice and it’s easy to do.

• Candy canes to the lady at Newton Superstore on Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m. who gave me a turkey! Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.

• Coal to the people in my neighbourhood who don’t say hello or even give a friendly nod when walking past.

• Candy canes to all the young people in Surrey who give back to their communities and show respect for their teachers, parents and peers.

• Candy canes to everyone in Surrey this holiday season. Merry Christmas everyone! Hope Santa is good to you!


Roses and Rotten Tomatoes

Pop-up banner image