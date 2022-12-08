Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email us at newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Candy Canes and Coal (Dec. 8, 2022)

A Christmas edition of our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Candy canes to Good Samaritans who report suspicious unsavoury characters to the police. You’re doing good by helping to keep our community safe. The more complaints police hear from smart folks like you, the better.

• A bunch of candy canes to Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, the Officer in Charge of the Surrey detachment. A huge thank you for coming to the Surrey council meeting to explain how the cancelled transition could take place. He answered difficult questions, detailed an extensive plan on how to keep the Surrey RCMP and he never once said anything negative about the Surrey Police Service. He is a class act!

• Extra candy canes to the organizers and all who made the Santa Parade in Cloverdale possible. It was uplifting to see so many families out together.

• A plethora of candy canes to all the saints who responded to the recent weather change with pavement shovelling and salting. Y’all are living proof that not all heroes wear capes – some wear toques and boots.

• Roses to my daughter for getting accepted to her program at KPU!

• A great big ugly lump of coal to people that are still arguing over this police transition issue. I honestly don’t care which police force we end up with anymore. As long as we have a police force to protect us when we need to call 911, that’s all that matters.

• A heap of coal to the advocates for and against policing changes who persist in hijacking meaningful discussion with misleading sound bites.

• Candy canes to the dedicated police members serving Surrey throughout this unnecessarily messy and mean years-long discussion about policing models.


