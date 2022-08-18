Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 18, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• A field full of lovely long-stemmed roses to the person who found my daughter’s wallet and brought it to the Delta PD, with all contents still inside. It’s nice to know that there are still some good people left in the world.

• Red roses to the staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency ward. Everyone was helpful, kind and thorough. They don’t get enough credit for what they do.

• Roses to anyone who can find out what the Surrey Police Service is doing or where they are working. I have not seen one Surrey Police officer in all of Surrey. What are taxpayers paying them for? We only see RCMP out and about solving crimes in Surrey.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who put rodent poison out. Remember these rodents travel to neighbouring yards where there may be cats and dogs. Maybe if certain homeowners picked up their falling fruit they would not have a rodent problem.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who are protesting the Surrey police transition. The lack of affordable housing and skyrocketing gas prices are what people should be protesting about.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who live in townhouse complexes who have extremely loud conversations (to put it mildly) with all their windows open. We don’t need to hear it.

• Roses to my mom. Get better!



