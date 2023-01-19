Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 19, 2023)

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey Police Service leadership. If the City of Surrey pays all your bills and you don’t listen to them and aren’t accountable to them, you are just a big gang of bullies. It’s a bad situation for residents and taxpayers.
• To all you bottom feeder catalytic converter thieves. I only hope I’m there to see the karma hit you with a truck load of severely rotten tomatoes or worse.
• Rotten tomatoes to the people who walk too close. Please stay six feet away from me in public. You might get sick.
• Roses to neighbours who say hi when walking past. Rotten tomatoes to those who don’t even look at you or give a nod.
• Rotten tomatoes to drivers who don’t wave at you to say thanks when you let them in line.
