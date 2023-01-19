Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 19, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey Police Service leadership. If the City of Surrey pays all your bills and you don’t listen to them and aren’t accountable to them, you are just a big gang of bullies. It’s a bad situation for residents and taxpayers.

• To all you bottom feeder catalytic converter thieves. I only hope I’m there to see the karma hit you with a truck load of severely rotten tomatoes or worse.

• Rotten tomatoes to the people who walk too close. Please stay six feet away from me in public. You might get sick.

• Roses to neighbours who say hi when walking past. Rotten tomatoes to those who don’t even look at you or give a nod.

• Rotten tomatoes to drivers who don’t wave at you to say thanks when you let them in line.


