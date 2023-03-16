Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 16, 2023)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

• Rotten tomatoes to the whole policing transition fiasco. Surrey could have done so much more with all this wasted taxpayer money! Two police forces for years? Come on.

• Roses to the kind security guard at Central City who noticed I was uncomfortable and gave me a way to leave after a stranger approached me. I wish I could have thanked you properly, but it meant a lot that you took notice of that, and you definitely made me feel safer!

• 1,500 rose petals in the shape of a big pawprint to the Surrey RCMP – and their police dog – who responded to a threat against the VancouFur Furry Convention at the Sheraton in Guildford on Saturday. Even though it was a prank call, staff and attendees admired your dedication to our safety.

• Many thanks and roses to the man and my sister for pushing my car out of the snow in February, and to my sister and her hubby for following in their car until I was almost home!

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey. I can’t say I blame people for getting angry at the fact the online registration system keeps crashing. This is a problem that’s been going on for years, yet the city has done nothing about it. It amazes me how the city does not put money towards updating technology. They would much rather waste it on a hugely, expensive magical police force, which by the way no one wanted, or asked for in the first place.



