Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 9, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Roses to the City of Surrey – great job on brining our roads this last snowfall and repairing potholes.

• Roses to the person who can explain to me why, if I have an interview for a job with the City of Surrey, I have to have a criminal record check. So all the people who run for mayor, councillor, school board had criminal record checks? After all, we need honest, reliable people serving us in office.

• Enormous bunches of red roses to South Surrey voters for voting in MLA Elenore Sturko to represent you. You made the right decision. She truly cares about her constituents and listens to your concerns about our health crisis in this province, with so many of us not having our own family physician. She will take a stand and make the provincial NDP accountable.

• I wish a transport truck of roses be dropped off to the staff in the Murray Hyundai White Rock service department, for their extreme professionalism and cheerfulness under what seems to me an extraordinary amount of negative energy that seems to be around these days. Well done Lindsay, Nick and Charlie. Keep up the good work and thank you for the excellent service.


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
