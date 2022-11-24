Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 24, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the low-life who stole my wallet. I am an 80-year-old senior. Do you have any idea of the trauma, inconvenience and hardship you caused me? How do you sleep at night?

• Red roses to Mayor Brenda Locke for standing true to her campaign promise, cancelling the costly and unwanted municipal police transition. Rotten tomatoes to SPS Police Chief Norm Lipinsky for continuing to spend more money on a failed experiment. Give up Chief Lipinsky, you lost. Please leave with some kind of dignity.

• Beautiful red roses to Mayor Brenda Locke. I’m so touched to hear your apology to the seven senior citizens from Keep the RCMP in Surrey. That speaks volumes about your good character. Thank you so much for acknowledging how everyone in our community deserves a voice.

• A truck load of roses to the nurses, doctors and all supporting staff in the Thoracic Surgery Department at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Simply amazing people and we are lucky to have them.

• A dozen red roses to the woman who returned our lost iPad mini that was put in a shopping cart by mistake at the new Save-On in Guildford Village. We are glad that there are still people who are honest and kind in this world we live in. God bless you.

• Rotten tomatoes to the Surrey Police Union. You guys have shown your true colours and are very unprofessional. Pack up your things.


Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

