Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 29, 2022)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Heroes don’t always wear capes – sometimes they ride blue bicycles. For a young lad to stop his bike on a Pro-D day and wait to ensure I was OK after a questionable stranger approached me, warms my heart. He told me that he felt like something was not right about the situation. His spider senses had kicked in! Certainly great things are in store for one who is a defender of the weak and puts others above himself. So very rare today and so very much appreciated. Roses and a “well done,” to his Mom and Dad, for raising a future leader!

• Rotten tomatoes to people who bicker and argue back-and-forth about whether the SPS is better than RCMP. This debate is like an endless game of ping-pong. It doesn’t matter which side you’re on. Everybody has a right to their own opinions, so let’s all try to get along and be more respectful of each other.

• Rotten tomatoes to all the drivers who honk their horns at cars with the “L” on it. Did you forget what an “L” means? Seriously, do you understand that there is a person who is learning behind the wheel? Thanks for lowering the confidence of a new driver because you’re so stressed out and have to be nowhere to be as fast as possible. A big thumbs down and a boo to you.

• Rotten tomatoes to schools that want only the best players on a team. What does this do to a student’s self esteem? Can you not have more teams so all can play a game they enjoy?

• Roses to City of Surrey for providing a book of condolences that I was able to pen heartfelt words to Her Majesty in the Central Library atrium. Thanks for the breathtaking floral bouquet too. Truly befitting the Queen.

• A big bunch of roses to the young man driving a black Audi, north on King George Boulevard on Sept. 16 at about 3 p.m. He got my attention while driving beside me (I rolled down the window) to let me know that my gas tank cover was open and the cap was dangling. We stopped at a red light and as I was about to get out to close it, he jumped out from his vehicle (in the other lane) ran over and quickly closed it for me before the light changed. What a considerate gentleman! Many thanks from the absent minded senior in the white Prius.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey