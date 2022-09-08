Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 8, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Red roses to all those drivers who back into parking stalls. A million roses safer when leaving.

• Roses to those working hard, for free, to keep RCMP. I was for our own police force, until I saw the huge budget increase for it – all to be paid for by us taxpayers.

• Roses to Surrey city councillor Jack Hundial. I am so sorry to see you go. You were a voice for everyone who’s felt belittled and oppressed during these past four years. Your courage to stand up to bullies knows no bounds. We will miss you and we thank you for all your hard work. Take care of yourself.

• Rotten tomatoes to Jinny Sims and Sukh Dhaliwal. You were voted in during the last provincial election, so finish your terms before trying to change jobs. After all, you both can step back into your MLA positions if you lose your shot at becoming mayor. This should not be allowed.

• Rotten tomatoes to the drivers who have no idea how to navigate the intersection of 152 Street and Highway 10. Every time I cross the street to get lunch, I put my life at risk. How do you get your licence without knowing that pedestrians have the right of way? Slow down, put the phone away and watch for people in the crosswalk!


edit@surreynowleader.com
Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

