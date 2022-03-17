Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses Rotten Tomatoes (March 17, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.

• A dozen red roses to my neighbour across the street who delivers her Surrey Now-Leader when she has finished with it. Unfortunately our side of street doesn’t have a carrier anymore.

• Huge piles of rotten tomatoes to typical bleeding heart Canadian liberals. They blame crime on everyone but the criminals themselves. If drug addicts or thieves get tackled by police or security, that’s their problem. They should make an honest living.

• Roses to people who are tired of Surrey’s mayor. Relax, like all four seasons, politicians come and go.

• A bed of roses to the City of Surrey for its popular program of ever-increasing, almost percolating, potholes. I went to the store for a jug of milk and by the time I got home I had butter! Some of those potholes boasted beaches! Some were teeming with bats. If only I could drive our council members like a car across what’s left of our local roads, perhaps they would finally beg to lie on that bed of roses.

• Rotten tomatoes to anti-vaxxers. Let them get sick and learn the hard way. They made their bed, they’ll sleep in it.

• Bushels of beautiful roses to the patriots who know their Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms! Stand firm for all that was once called democracy.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Province of B.C. must act now to ease our pain at pump
Next story
REVERSE ANGLE: Getting used to the ‘old normal’ feels like a new experience

Just Posted

From left: The Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Matthew Campbell and Meghan Neufeld receive a cheque from Yvonne Stengel (Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing) and Aman Dhillon (Tangerine Developments) for $9,600. The funds will be used to support the Kitchen’s outreach programs. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Developer and marketer donate nearly $10K to local charity

A free pantry set up in uptown White Rock was found in pieces Tuesday (March 15, 2022). (White Rock Pantry Project Facebook photo)
White Rock ‘free pantry’ reduced to pile of rubble

Ishaval Gill and her father, Kamaldevinder Gill, star in Desirée Dawson’s award-winning music video, “Meet You At the Light.” (Photo: Vimeo.com)
Judges ‘moved to tears’ by Surrey-filmed music video, big winner at famed SXSW festival

The 11200-block of Lansdowne Drive in the Guildford area of Surrey. (Photo: Google Street View)
Surrey RCMP say teen injured in shooting