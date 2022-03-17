Roses Rotten Tomatoes (March 17, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• A dozen red roses to my neighbour across the street who delivers her Surrey Now-Leader when she has finished with it. Unfortunately our side of street doesn’t have a carrier anymore.

• Huge piles of rotten tomatoes to typical bleeding heart Canadian liberals. They blame crime on everyone but the criminals themselves. If drug addicts or thieves get tackled by police or security, that’s their problem. They should make an honest living.

• Roses to people who are tired of Surrey’s mayor. Relax, like all four seasons, politicians come and go.

• A bed of roses to the City of Surrey for its popular program of ever-increasing, almost percolating, potholes. I went to the store for a jug of milk and by the time I got home I had butter! Some of those potholes boasted beaches! Some were teeming with bats. If only I could drive our council members like a car across what’s left of our local roads, perhaps they would finally beg to lie on that bed of roses.

• Rotten tomatoes to anti-vaxxers. Let them get sick and learn the hard way. They made their bed, they’ll sleep in it.

• Bushels of beautiful roses to the patriots who know their Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms! Stand firm for all that was once called democracy.



