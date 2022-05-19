Roses Rotten Tomatoes (May 19, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.

• A bucket of rotten tomatoes (or something worse) to drivers who rig their car exhaust systems to deafen the neighbourhoods they drive through. This occurs more on main streets and lower income neighbourhoods where resident don’t know their rights and where police/the city don’t enforce noise bylaws. Residents of upper income neighbourhoods wouldn’t stand for this for one night, yet I live with it constantly. It drives me crazy and wakes up babies in nearby apartments!

• A big thank-you and a beautiful bouquet of roses to the kind, young man in his brother’s big, black truck! He put air in my flat tire and topped off all the others. He was so cheerful and helpful – he certainly made my day! It was lovely to meet him.

• Rotten tomatoes to the inconsiderate and lazy dog owner who refused to pick up her dog’s poo, while on private property, even after she was nicely offered a poop bag. If you can’t pick up after your dog, don’t own one.

• Rotten tomatoes to City Hall for having a double standard. Applauding for the mayor is alright but when audience applauds for citizens speaking who go against the mayor, we are told we are not allowed.

• Roses to Councillor Brenda Locke for presenting a motion to ask Doug McCallum to step down as mayor, something he should have done the day he was charged. Where is oversight on this matter? This matter is an embarrassment to Surrey.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey