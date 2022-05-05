Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses Rotten Tomatoes (May 5, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.

• Roses and a great big thank-you to the young boy who noticed my disappointment that I did not have a Loonie on me for a shopping cart. He ran after me and gave me his Loonie. His mom is raising a proper gentleman.

• Roses to Surrey Art Gallery for all the great courses for children! Thank you!

• Rotten tomatoes to people who dump their old furniture and mattresses. Your laziness and inconsiderate behaviour is such a nuisance.

• A big bunch of roses to the medical staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital. I recently had to go to the emergency and those kind and capable nurses took good care of me, getting me through all kinds of check-ups. I’m 93 years old and I was treated like if I were a young person with all my life ahead of me. I went home feeling good in more than one way.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s election soup thickens with new cop report added
Next story
AND FRANKLY: Security, size, design, amenities drive millennials to home ownership

Just Posted

Surrey Coun. Steven Pettigrew. (File photo)
Steven Pettigrew back on the job at Surrey council after medical leave

Nancy Pagani because the new executive director of the Surrey Food Bank in April, 2022. Pagani is pictured in the food bank’s Newton warehouse. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘This is my community’: Surrey Food Bank welcomes new executive director

White Rock Tritons pitcher Chase Marshall attempts to pick off a runner at first base during a game against California Miramar University in Tucson, Ariz. in 2020. (Zachary Lucy Photography)
Tritons pitcher adjusts on fly as he takes aim at college scholarship

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.
Roses Rotten Tomatoes (May 5, 2022)