Roses Rotten Tomatoes (May 5, 2022)

• Roses and a great big thank-you to the young boy who noticed my disappointment that I did not have a Loonie on me for a shopping cart. He ran after me and gave me his Loonie. His mom is raising a proper gentleman.
• Roses to Surrey Art Gallery for all the great courses for children! Thank you!
• Rotten tomatoes to people who dump their old furniture and mattresses. Your laziness and inconsiderate behaviour is such a nuisance.
• A big bunch of roses to the medical staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital. I recently had to go to the emergency and those kind and capable nurses took good care of me, getting me through all kinds of check-ups. I’m 93 years old and I was treated like if I were a young person with all my life ahead of me. I went home feeling good in more than one way.
