Spencer Martin was unable to stop everything, as the Bakersfield Condors defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime in game one on Tuesday (May 3), Game two, which is now a must-win for the Canucks, occurs on Wednesday (May 4). (Bakersfield Condors photo)

Spencer Martin was unable to stop everything, as the Bakersfield Condors defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime in game one on Tuesday (May 3), Game two, which is now a must-win for the Canucks, occurs on Wednesday (May 4). (Bakersfield Condors photo)

Abbotsford Canucks open playoffs with 2-1 overtime loss to Bakersfield

Canucks now on brink of elimination in best-of-three series, game two is Wednesday night

Spencer Martin nearly did exactly what he did so many times in the regular season – completely steal a game for the Abbotsford Canucks, and he was 30 seconds away from doing so before the Condors finally solved his riddle.

Trailing 1-0 after a third period goal by Vasily Podkolzin, Condors star Seth Griffith ripped home the tying goal in the game’s final minute with the Bakersfield goalie on the bench.

The Condors then took advantage of a rare overtime power play and Tim Schaller perfectly set up a streaking James Hamblin for a goal and a 1-0 series lead.

It was a game that Abbotsford may not have deserved to be in by the time the third period rolled around. Bakersfield outshot the Canucks 20-7 in the first and 11-6 in the second before Abbotsford turned it on in the third.

Martin faced a dizzying 47 shots in the game, while Abbotsford fired 31 at Condors goalie Stuart Skinner, who put in a strong game of his own. But it was Martin’s incredible play, particularly in the first and second that kept the Canucks in the game and gave them a chance to win.

Nic Petan led all Canucks with five shots on goal and both John Stevens and Guillaume Brisebois recorded four.

Abbotsford is now on the brink of elimination and face a must-win situation tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. A loss by the Canucks and the Condors win the series and move on.

Visit abbynews.com for more as the Canucks try to stave off elimination and extend the series to game three.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks vs. Bakersfield Condors first round series preview

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

Just Posted

Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, of Surrey was shot and killed near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Fatal North Delta shooting a case of mistaken identity: police

Tutoring program in Surrey libraries are open to the public for help in becoming more literate in reading, writing and math. (Mentatdgt/Pexels.com)
White Rock group looking for tutors to help adults with reading, writing and math

File photo
Surrey teacher reprimanded for angrily telling her class a student was failing

Coast Salish drummers Bernadette Williams and August Williams perform a welcome song at Cloverdale Traditional School May 3 during a 100th-anniversary celebration for the longest continuously used school site in Surrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Traditional School hosts 100th-anniversary celebration