Abbotsford Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 19 saves to record his first shutout this season in a 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday (Dec. 9). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 19 saves to record his first shutout this season in a 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday (Dec. 9). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks win streak hits five games

Canucks post dominant 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday

Make it five straight wins for the blazing hot Abbotsford Canucks.

The Canucks controlled all aspects of the game on Friday (Dec. 9) and recorded a dominant 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose at the Abbotsford Centre.

The offence continues to flow for the Canucks, as in those five games they have scored 30 goals.

It didn’t take long for Abbotsford to light the lamp on Friday, as Lane Pederson scored just 89 seconds into the game and then beat Moose goalie Oskari Salminen at 5:33 of the first. Pederson is now third in the American Hockey League in goals with 14 after his pair of goals.

Rookie Linus Karlsson then potted his sixth at 14:11 of the first and Danila Klimovich added a goal at 16:42 to give Abbotsford a commanding 4-0 win after 20 minutes.

A scoreless second period followed, but the Canucks offence caught fire again in the third as Will Lockwood scored twice and Tristen Nielsen scored at 16:45 of the third to make it a 7-0 final.

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 19 saves for his first shutout this season and his second career AHL shutout. Jack Rathbone, Lockwood, Chase Wouters, Pederson, Klimovich and Justin Dowling all had multi-point games. Defenceman Christian Wolanin also extended his franchise record point streak to 13 games with one assist.

Abbotsford outshot Manitoba 29-19, with Lockwood and Dowling both leading the team with four shots on goal.

Attendance inside the AC was reported at 4,973. The Canucks are riding a season high five game winning streak and have collected a point in six straight.

The two teams meet again inside the AC on Saturday (Dec. 10). Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game is also a food drive to help benefit Archway Food Bank. Donations will be accepted at gates one, two, four and seven prior to the game.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four games

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Argentina defeats Netherlands on penalty kicks to advance to World Cup semifinals

Just Posted

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, media relations officer for IHIT speaking at a press conference at E Div HQ 14200 Green Timbers Way in Surrey on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey stabbing victim identified

This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)
Council to vote on Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex contract Dec. 12

Delta Police and Langley RCMP are in the area of 272nd Street between 24th and 28th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Delta Police graphic)
Man and woman charged in forcible confinement that started in Delta and ended in Aldergrove

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on $10M contract to widen 80 Avenue in Newton