Cloverdale wins 2022 U18 AAA provincial championship

The Cloverdale U18 AAA Spurs baseball team won the provincial championship July 24 at Hillcrest Park in Cloverdale. The squad now moves on to the Baseball B.C. Westerns Qualifier tournament next weekend in Richmond. (Image via cloverdalebaseball.com)

Cloverdale has won another provincial gold medal.

Cloverdale’s U18 AAA Spurs beat the Township Blue Sox 8-4 in the provincial final July 24.

Cloverdale went 3-1 in round-robin play, beating North Island 9-0, losing to North Shore 2-0, downing Prince George 9-5, and beating Township 6-4.

Cloverdale finished first and played Township (North Langley and Aldergrove) in the final after Township emerged in second place. There was a three-way tie for second with North Island, Township, and North Shore all sitting at 2-2. Township had more runs for than the other squads.

“Congratulations to the 18U AAA team who won their provincials today, Sunday July 24th with a victory over Township at Hillcrest Park in front of a park packed with Cloverdale fans,” read a post on cloverdalebaseball.com.

“Way to go boys and thanks to all the Cloverdale fans for coming out to cheer on the team.”

The U18 AAA Spurs now travel to Richmond’s Minoru Park July 29 and 30 for a three-game series against the Coquitlam Redlegs in Baseball B.C.’s western qualifier.

Cloverdale plays July 29 at 4 p.m., July 30 at 10 a.m., and if necessary July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The winner will represent B.C. at the Western Canadian Championships in Regina August 19 to 21.

For more info visit cloverdalebaseball.com.



