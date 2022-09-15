Crescent Park pickleball courts now open in South Surrey

The City of Surrey officially marked the opening of new pickleball courts at Crescent Park Thursday. (City of Surrey photo)

The new pickleball courts in Crescent Park are now open for business.

On Thursday morning, the City of Surrey officially held a ribbon-cutting event at the South Surrey park to announce the opening of eight new courts.

The new outdoor courts bring the number of pickleball courts in the city to 73, the city announced in a news release Thursday afternoon. Of those 73, 30 are dedicated solely to pickleball, with the remaining 43 shared with other racquet sports.

“I am excited to be celebrating the opening of eight new pickleball courts in the City of Surrey,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

“Council recognizes access to outdoor sporting infrastructure and amenities is critical to keeping a community active, healthy and connected. That is why council has placed a priority in ensuring our recreational amenities keep pace with our growth.”

The Crescent Park project was approved in the city’s 2021-25 Five Year Capital Finance Plan, the release notes.

Pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in North America, combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. There are pickleball clubs in both Surrey and White Rock.



