Photo of Robin Janjua posted to Delta Hockey Academy social media accounts on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Death of 14-year-old hockey player saddens Surrey, Delta organizations

Funeral for Robin Janjua will be held Feb. 25 at Riverside facility in Delta

The sudden death of a 14-year-old player has saddened the hockey community in Surrey, Delta and beyond.

Robin Janjua played with Semiahmoo Minor Hockey in South Surrey/White Rock before he left for Delta Hockey Academy at the start of the current season, to play on the academy’s U15 Green team.

He died on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), according to posts on DHA’s social media accounts Tuesday (Feb. 21).

A funeral is planned Saturday, Feb. 25 at Riverside Funeral Home in Delta, starting at 10 a.m.

On eliteprospects.com, Robin is listed as a left-shot defenseman who played for Valley West Giants U15 team in the 2021-22 hockey season. With DHA this year, he scored one goal and added eight assists in 22 games.

Robin is described has a “kind-hearted young man” who was “an exceptional student, athlete and teammate.”

DHA students attend classes at North Delta Secondary and train at the Planet Ice Delta arena, south of Alex Fraser Bridge.

On Sunday afternoon (Feb. 19), Surrey Eagles held a pregame ceremony to honour Robin. Players on both the Eagles and Chilliwack Chiefs wore helmet stickers with the initials “RJ,” and Robin’s favourite colour, blue, was used for stick tape by both BCHL teams.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Eagles co-owner Ron Brar. “We wanted to honour this young man and his family. The boy’s brother still plays for (Semiahmoo), and he came onto the ice with some others.

“He (Robin) played for Semiahmoo and Delta,” Brar added, “and was on the same path as my son (Savek), playing for those two organizations, so the story hit home for me and my family, everyone here.”

At South Surrey Arena, the ceremony included moment of silence and a family-approved statement read by the arena PA announcer.

“Semiahmoo Minor Hockey is grieving the loss of one of its brightest stars with the passing of Robin Janjua,” the statement read. “Along with the Janjua family, our players and families, we remember the unforgettable presence that Robin brought as he touched the hearts of our entire community.”

The 2008-born Robin “loved the game of hockey, he was exceptionally talented and had a strong commitment and positive attitude whenever he played.

“Robin embodied the essence of what it meant to be a great teammate, and his loss will continue to be felt deeply across the hockey community.”

The Ravens’ statement included a message that if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, call 1-833-456-4566, text 45645 or visit kidshelp phone.ca.

“For counseling and grief support, free resources are available through Peace Arch Hospice. Additionally, Reach Trauma Response Consulting has staff connected to Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey available to provide counseling and grief services.”


