Gymnasts bounce in Surrey during B.C. trampoline championships this weekend

A gymnast on the trampoline during the 2016 Gymnastics BC Championships. (Photo: YouTube)

B.C.’s top trampoline gymnasts will bounce in Surrey this weekend.

Flip City Gymnastics Club hosts the BC Championships for Trampoline at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex from Friday to Sunday (March 25-27), with provincial champions to be crowned at the Gymnastics BC-sanctioned event.

More than 200 athletes will compete during the three-day championship, billed as “the largest and most prestigious annual gymnastics events in the province.”

The athletes include Hannah Walker and Gabby Flynn, world double-mini trampoline bronze medalists, along with current Canadian champion in double-mini, Gavin Dodd. Their preliminary competition begins Friday at 4:30 p.m., with finals on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Daily results and photos will be posted on GymBC’s social channels, including Facebook and YouTube.

Trampoline, an Olympic discipline, “symbolizes freedom, flying, and space,” explains a post on gymcan.org. “Multiple somersaults and twists are performed at a height of 8 m and require precise technique and perfect body control. The trampoline is also used as a basic training device for all sports that contain acrobatic elements.”

A typical trampoline competition consists of three routines/rounds, including compulsory (a combination of free and compulsory elements), voluntary (free elements of the gymnast’s own choosing) and the final voluntary round. Each routine is made up of 10 skills and must start and finish on the feet.

Looking ahead, Gymnastics Canada has announced that the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics National Championships will be held at the Richmond Oval from May 26 to 31.

“As challenging as the current environment remains as we come out of the COVID pandemic, GymCan is listening to the community’s strong wishes to push forward with an in-person championship,” Ian Moss, CEO for GymCan, stated in February. “It was unfathomable to consider the idea of virtual championships for three years in a row.”



