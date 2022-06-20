Injuries sideline top athletes at Bell Canadian track and field championships in Langley

Several big names have withdrawn from competition

A week before the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships were set to begin at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, George Ellenwood posted a picture of herself at the field. The heptathlon star is one of several elite competitors forced to sit out the Langley event due to injuries. (Instagram)

A few days before the 2022 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships got underway, heptathlon star Georgia Ellenwood posted an online picture of herself at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, beaming.

“Practicing what I can,” wrote Ellenwood, a former Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club member.

”.. not gonna lie, I was throwing some nukes today. Get ready for a 30 second 200m and a 55m Jav throw.”

It was Ellenwood having some fun at her own expense.

She is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, suffered during during a high jump attempt at a qualifying pentathlon meet for the world indoor track and field championships in February, and is expected to be out for the entire season.

While running and jumping is out, she can still throw a javelin, just not in competition.

Ellenwood will be attending the meet, and is expected to do some commentating.

She is one of several elite athletes forced to watch the event from the sidelines due to injuries.

On Monday, June 20, 2020 Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner became the latest to withdraw from the Langley meet, citing a nagging knee injury.

Warner’s announcement came after middle-distance runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford announced she was out, due to what was described as a “stress reaction” in her lower back.

Distance runner Justyn Knight, struggling with an achilles injury, has also bowed out, and so has hurdler Sage Watson, who hasn’t fully recovered from a back injury suffered before the 2020 Olympics.

Aiden Grout, an up-and-coming athlete from the Langley Mustangs, the co-host of the event, has also been battling an injury.

However, a few days before the event was set to start, he was cautiously optimistic that he would be able to compete.

“I’ve had plantar fasciitis for close to a month now,” Grout told the Langley Advance Times on Monday, June 20.

Grout has been using alternative methods of training – cycling, swimming, and weights – without running.

“The plan is to still get out and compete at nationals, as the recovery has been going well in the past few weeks leading up to nationals,” Grout elaborated.

Running from June 22 – 26, the Canadian Track and Field Championship has not been held in B.C. since the 2004 edition in Victoria.

Fan can follow these links to buy tickets, register as an athlete or coach, book individual or group accommodations, become a volunteer, view the tentative competition schedule, and learn more about national classification.

