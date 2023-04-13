‘It’s intimidating’: BC Lions’ new ‘Blackout’ jerseys throw back to Grey Cup-winning seasons

‘Fog Grey’ uniforms to be worn on the road this season

New BC Lions jerseys shown in a promo video released by the CFL team on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (screenshot)

BC Lions will wear new-look jerseys when the CFL team plays the 2023 football season at BC Place and other stadiums across Canada.

The franchise revealed “Blackout” and “Fog Grey” colours on Thursday (April 13).

The goal is to “combine club’s championship past, exhilarating present and future,” the team says.

The black New Era jerseys will be worn at home, grey on the road.

“Look good, feel good, play great. I love them,” quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. said in a news release emailed by the Lions.

“Whenever you wear all black, there is just something about it. It’s intimidating. I know that the first home game is going to be exciting with the fans yelling and screaming as we go out there and do what we do. I’ve worn grey before at Oregon, and those were one of my favourites.”

Black was the primary uniform colour for some of the Lions’ greatest moments, including Grey Cup wins in 2000 and 2006.

The new jerseys can be bought on https://store.bclions.com. Season-ticket holders are given a 15-per-cent discount, while all Canadian orders over $225 will receive free shipping.

Meantime, the Lions have announced home-game themes for the 2023 season

“Our goal is to once again make every home game an event,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau. “Many of the exciting game themes we introduced last season will return with the addition of a few more outstanding new themes to increase the experience to a whole new level for fans of all ages.”

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, May 4.

Pre-season action includes a June 1 home game against Calgary.

The June 17 home-opener against Edmonton will feature a concert presented by BC Federation of Labour, by an artist to be named soon, plus the return of a Backyard Block Party on Robson and Beatty St.

The July 9 game is “FamFest” afternoon, with activities for kids (bouncy castles, face painting and a scavenger hunt).

Other highlights are a “Watermelon Smash” during the July 22 game against Saskatchewan, “Legends Night” Aug. 12, “SuperHero Night” Aug. 26, the third annual Orange Shirt Day Game Sept. 29, a Thanksgiving-themed “Gravy Bowl” game against Winnipeg on Oct. 6 and “Blackout Night” Oct. 20.



