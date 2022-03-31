With a Game 5 victory Wednesday night, the Langley Trappers defeated the White Rock Whalers 4-1 in the best-of-seven Pacific Junior Hockey League championship finals. (Alistair Burns/White Rock Whalers photo)

With a Game 5 victory Wednesday night, the Langley Trappers defeated the White Rock Whalers 4-1 in the best-of-seven Pacific Junior Hockey League championship finals. (Alistair Burns/White Rock Whalers photo)

Last-minute goal from Langley Trappers sinks Whalers in PJHL finals

White Rock junior ‘B’ hockey squad loses best-of-seven Stonehouse Cup in five games

The hockey gods giveth, the hockey gods taketh away.

The White Rock Whalers’ Pacific Junior Hockey League season ended Wednesday night after their opponents, the Langley Trappers, scored the league-championship clinching goal with just 35 seconds left in what was to that point a tie game.

A day earlier, it was White Rock that was on the receiving end of some puck luck, winning Game 4 – and avoiding a four-game sweep – after a would-be Trappers goal, that would have tied the contest, was waived off with just 16 seconds left in the third period.

Chris Fortems opened the scoring for White Rock 7:22 into the first period to give the visitors an early lead, but in the second period, the Trappers – who also won the PJHL regular-season title, with just nine regulation-time losses in 44 games – tied the score on a goal from Nicholas Cormack, who scored on a rebound.

White Rock still led after 40 minutes, however, thanks to a goal from Cole Svendson – who also assisted on Fortems’ tally – but in the third, Langley was the only team to score. First, Ryan Tong tied the game 4:08 into the period, and then Anthony Bosnjak scored the series winner with 35 seconds left to secure the win and the Stonehouse Cup.

The Trappers will now advance to the Cyclone Taylor Cup – junior ‘B’ provincials – where they’ll face the playoff champs from B.C.’s other junior ‘B’ leagues, as well as the host Delta Ice Hawks.

The Ice Hawks’ PJHL playoffs came to a halt in early March, after losing to the Whalers.

And though they ultimately fell a few games short of their goal to win a PJHL title – which would have been a first for the young franchise – the now-completed season is by far the Whalers’ most successful since joining the league in time for the 2018 season.

Before White Rock and Langley squared off, Whalers owner Ronnie Paterson heaped most of the praise for the team’s rapid success on head coach Jason Rogers and his staff.

“We knew that we could ramp it up fairly quickly. We didn’t really give ourselves a timeline but we know how passionate and dedicated our coaches are, so I was always confident we could raise our standards relatively quickly,” he told Peace Arch News.


