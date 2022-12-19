Lord Tweedsmuir senior girls win regional draw at Tsumura Basketball Invitational

Sevene Grewal help lead the Panthers to victory in the Tsumura Basketball Invitational. (Photo submitted: Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre) The Lord Tweedsmuir senior girls team poses for a picture after winning the regional draw bracket at Tsumura Basketball Invitational. (Photo submitted: Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)

Lord Tweedsmuir’s senior girls team won some hardware at the 2022 Tsumura Basketball Invitational. The Panthers defeated the Maple Ridge Ramblers 69-43 Dec. 16 to win the regional final.

The girls team was playing in an eight-team regional draw, winning three straight games to capture the regional trophy at the Langley Events Centre.

Sevene Grewal led the Panthers in scoring, netting 71 points over three games. Forty-two of those points came from 14 three-pointers.

Grewal, a 5’6” Grade 12 guard, was also named regional draw MVP after the final.

Head coach Mike Mitro said Grewal was instrumental in helping the Panthers win their regional bracket.

“When we needed someone to step (up) … to hit big shots, she was there,” Mitro said. “She logged a lot of minutes, and she was sick, so she did a pretty amazing job to fight through.”

Grewal led the Panthers in scoring each game, netting 18 points in the school’s first game, 24 in the second, and 29 points in the final.

The Panthers started off the eight-team regional draw against the Aldergrove Totems, overcoming Aldergrove by 37 points to win 91-54. In their next game (Dec. 14), they outlasted the R.E. Mountain Eagles 65-52.

Tweedsmuir were the fitter squad, said Mitro, and it helped them in the final.

“When you are tired, you go down to your base level,” Mitro said. “So the fitter you get, you can stay focused longer and longer.

“The fourth quarter, this is when it is going to pay off,” he added. “We got our lay-ups and those are easy baskets. If you have to work for it every time, you get tired, and that is what (Maple Ridge) had to do.”

Kayleigh Marks led the scoring for the Ramblers in the final, netting 24 points.

Mitro said he hoped some college or university scouts watched Tweedy’s games.

“I am hoping some people saw her. She wants to play next year.”

Full tournament details can be found on langleyeventscentre.com/tbi.



