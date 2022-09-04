PHOTOS: Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament hosted in South Surrey

A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

By Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader

Grip ‘n Rip 2022 is taking place this weekend (Sept. 2-4) at South Surrey Athletic Park.

Sheena Brewer, the assistant tournament director, said over 350 people played in the pickleball tournament this weekend.

The tournament had two age brackets — 60+ and all ages — and five different skill brackets: singles, doubles, and mixed.

Doubles teams played double elimination, and singles played a round robin, with a minimum of four games.

Each winner was awarded a medal around their neck for their efforts.

The event was hosted by Surrey Pickleball Club, and all registrants were members of Pickleball Canada.

Pickleball was created with the whole family in mind.

“Many of the rules are an adaptation from tennis, table tennis and badminton,” according to Pickleball Canada’s website.

Surrey Pickleball clubs have clinics, tournaments, skill rating sessions, and regular games throughout the week. For more information, visit their website www.surreypickleball.com/Events.

Surrey

Previous story
Move to Lions from Alouettes ‘bittersweet’ for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

Just Posted

A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament hosted in South Surrey

Surrey fireighters responded to a morning house fire in Newtown. (Shane MacKichen photo)
30 firefighters respond to morning blaze in Newton

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Devoted’ man who died after fight with Newton neighbour mourned by family, friends

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border