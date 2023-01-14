PHOTOS: Provincial championships of curling in Chilliwack

It was Team Grandy (white and grey tops) against Team Reese-Hansen (black, and white/navy tops) in the women's semifinal of the 2023 Scotties BC Women's Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday; Jan. 14; 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch the women's semifinal in the 2023 Scotties BC Women's Curling Championship at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Curling Club hosted the provincial championships of women’s and men’s curling in January.

Both the 2023 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship and the 2023 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship were held in Chilliwack Jan. 10 to 15.

The women’s semifinals (pictured above) took place on the afternoon of Jan. 14 with Team Grandy playing against Team Reese-Hansen.

The men’s semifinal (Cotter versus Pierce) was scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 15. The championship finals were set for Sunday, Jan. 15 with the women playing at 9 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

To watch the action live, go to www.youtube.com/CurlBC.

For more, including results, check out curlbc.ca.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Curling Club hosts provincials

 

