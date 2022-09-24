PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Play On! Canada’s street hockey festival takes over the streets of Cloverdale’s Town Centre

Coun. Allison Patton takes a shot at the net during the celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) Paul Orazietti, left, mayor Doug McCallum, and John Craighead during the celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) Mayor Doug McCallum watching the celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) Melanie Jue takes a shot on goal during the celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) The celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) Melanie Jue runs down the rink towards the net during the celebrity hockey game at Play On! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Play On! Canada took over the streets in Cloverdale Town Centre on Saturday (Sept. 25) and Sunday (Sept 25).

Play On! Canada, a not-for-profit sports organization, hosted the event. Both 176th and 176A Streets, in between 56A and 58A Avenues, were transformed into a multitude of street hockey rinks.

Doug Lynch, one of the event directors for the B.C. event said, “we have the world’s largest street hockey festival.”

They had a hundred teams – about 800 players – registered for the street hockey festival. Lynch said the teams are competing for “fun and a little bit of pride.”

The festival also featured a celebrity game with Mayor Doug McCallum, various city councillors, Canucks alumni John Craighead, Melanie Jue and Kim Newell from Empower Hockey and a number of team members from the Surrey Eagles, Knights, and White Rock Whalers.

“Even if you don’t play street hockey or ball hockey, come down and check out our festivals,” said Lynch. “We’ve got live music, support the local businesses, and it’s a beautiful day.”

Several businesses and organizations also had booths at the event.

-With files from Malin Jordan

