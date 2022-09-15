Rowers to battle for Head of the Nicomekl crown this weekend

Rowers compete at the 2016 Head of the Nicomekl Regatta. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday. (File photo)

The Head of the Nicomekl rowing regatta is set to return to South Surrey waters this weekend.

On Saturday (Sept. 17) , the popular event – which is hosted and run by the Nicomekl Rowing Club – will be staged, with a variety of races held throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. As in previous years, the ‘Class’ races will be held first – in which competitors row only against others in their same division, such as singles, doubles, quads or eights.

In the afternoon, the Trophy Race will be held, in which a variety of competitors take part, and results are handicapped by age, gender and boat size in order to determine an overall winner and Head of the Nicomekl champ.

The course, about six kilometres long, begins at the the dam at Elgin Road and ends near the Crescent Beach pier. The event – formerly called the Head of the River Regatta – has been held for years, with many competitors calling it one of the most challenging on the local rowing circuit due to the river’s twists and turns.

After not being held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned last year, though participation numbers were down slightly due to travel restrictions that were still in effect at the time. This year, according to the official race website, 149 entries from a total of 22 different clubs have registered for the event.

Last year, the overall winner of the Trophy Race was the mixed-doubles pair of Lisa Simpson and Jim Norris from the Delta Tideway Scullers Rowing Club.



RowingSurrey