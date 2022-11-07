Sharma family searches for missing hockey jersey that belonged to teen killed in crash

This Penguins hockey jersey was lost on a taxi trip from Vancouver to Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com)

A Surrey family is appealing for the return of a special jersey that belonged to Ronin Sharma, one of the three teen hockey players killed in a car crash last year.

The well-autographed Pittsburgh Penguins jersey was left in a Blacktop taxi on a ride from Vancouver to Surrey, according to a Facebook post by Natasha Sharma. No date or time for the cab ride is noted.

“This jersey holds significant value to our family as it belonged to my younger brother, Ronin Sharma, a 16-year-old who passed away in a tragic car accident on August 21, 2021,” says a post on Vancouver’s Lost and Found page.

“This jersey is a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey with ‘Sharma 71’ on the back. Our family appreciates anything you can do to help us locate this jersey. We would really like this important piece back to our family.”

Sharma and two other hockey-playing friends, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson, were killed when their vehicle left the road and hit a tree in the Fraser Heights area of Surrey.

Natasha Sharma says the family contacted the taxi company, “but have been told the jersey was not in the cab and now we are unsure of where it may have ended up.”

Those who know where the jersey is can direct-message Natasha via her Facebook post, or on Instagram.com/roninsharmafoundation.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter